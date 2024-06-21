Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $176.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.99 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,374,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,374,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,848,697,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

