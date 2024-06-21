Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $210,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a 200-day moving average of $201.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

