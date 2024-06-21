Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $113.59 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LNN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lindsay

About Lindsay

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.