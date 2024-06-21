Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after buying an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,871,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,969,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after acquiring an additional 225,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.