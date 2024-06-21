Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $59.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

