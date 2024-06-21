Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,629,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,484,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $162.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.09. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

