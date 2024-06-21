Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

