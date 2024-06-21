Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.93 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 117.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $108.57 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

