Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,728,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

