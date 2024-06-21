Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $495,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 106,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

