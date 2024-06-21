Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $37.41 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after buying an additional 3,391,657 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $193,050,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,441 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $355.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

