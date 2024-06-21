Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $462,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $572,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.