Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.76 and a 52-week high of $218.45. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.08.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

