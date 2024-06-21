Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

ICE opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

