Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

