Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,982 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7 %

AMT opened at $194.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

