Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 45 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,577,847,000 after acquiring an additional 133,821 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $829.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $741.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

