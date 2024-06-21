Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.18% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEMA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

