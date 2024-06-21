Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,381.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 451,825 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

