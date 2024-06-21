Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 915.0% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CoStar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
