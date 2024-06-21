Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

