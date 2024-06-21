Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 231 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,658 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 706.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $122.04 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.34 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

