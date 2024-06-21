Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 367 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

