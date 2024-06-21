Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,910 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,312,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,304,000 after buying an additional 532,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 297,034 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 245,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after buying an additional 160,327 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,774.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 114,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.30 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

