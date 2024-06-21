Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,038 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.