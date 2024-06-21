Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 605 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after buying an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

