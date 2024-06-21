Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 65 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $259.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.68.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

