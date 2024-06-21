Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 673 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

