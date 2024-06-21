Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 693 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

