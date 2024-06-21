Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 87,268 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,268 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after acquiring an additional 365,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,568,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

