Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $227,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Herc by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Herc by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Herc Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.