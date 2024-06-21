Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,262.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $496.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

