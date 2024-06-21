Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.3 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock valued at $660,927 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

