Mather Group LLC. Invests $152,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $357.42 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

