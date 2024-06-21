Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WTW opened at $259.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.62. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.