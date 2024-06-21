Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

