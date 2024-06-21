Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.44 and traded as low as C$2.75. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 5,240 shares changing hands.

MR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.65, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 2.09.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

