Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading 1% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 4,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

