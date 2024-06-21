Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading 1% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 4,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65.
Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.