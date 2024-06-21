Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.
Methes Energies International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.
