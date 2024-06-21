MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

