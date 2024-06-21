M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Edward Braham Acquires 24,600 Shares

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) insider Edward Braham acquired 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £50,184 ($63,766.20).

M&G Stock Up 1.3 %

MNG opened at GBX 206.20 ($2.62) on Friday. M&G plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 201.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.85).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

