Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 818,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $344,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 9,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $445.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $450.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.37.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

