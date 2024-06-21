Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after acquiring an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

