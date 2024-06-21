Mizuho Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $100.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

