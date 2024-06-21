Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MODN stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,995,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,339,483.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Model N by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

