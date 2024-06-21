Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,236,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $134.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

