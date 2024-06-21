Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance
Shares of Montanaro European Smaller stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 780.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Montanaro European Smaller has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.25.
Montanaro European Smaller Company Profile
