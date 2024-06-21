Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.90 Per Share

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.78) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 780.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Montanaro European Smaller has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 146 ($1.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.25.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

