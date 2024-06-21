Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after acquiring an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,213,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,861,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.