Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

