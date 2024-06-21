Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.68 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

